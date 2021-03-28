IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $39.50 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

IGIFF opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $32.07.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

