ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $30.89

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $30.25. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

