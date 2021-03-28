ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $30.89

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $30.25. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit