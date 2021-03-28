Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $31.66 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,000. Schlumberger comprises 2.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schlumberger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,708,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,927,135. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

