Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 259,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAC traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. 803,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

