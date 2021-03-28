Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $9.47 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.48. 428,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

