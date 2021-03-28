Impala Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,803 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 1.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

SIX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

