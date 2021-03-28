Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases 170,915 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 180.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises about 2.2% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 520,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

