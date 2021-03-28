Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $18.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

