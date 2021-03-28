Indexed Finance Trading Down 0.9% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $529,754.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00010481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00228699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00917588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00079933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028766 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.