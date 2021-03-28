Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.63 ($43.09).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Buyback

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit