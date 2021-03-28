Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.63 ($43.09).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.