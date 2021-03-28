Insider Buying: Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Purchases £7,159.25 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Stephen White bought 28,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,159.25 ($9,353.61).
Shares of BIRD stock opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.32) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of £83.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17. Blackbird plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.65 ($0.39).
Blackbird Company Profile
