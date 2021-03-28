Insider Buying: Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Purchases £7,159.25 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Stephen White bought 28,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,159.25 ($9,353.61).

Shares of BIRD stock opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.32) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of £83.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17. Blackbird plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.65 ($0.39).

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

