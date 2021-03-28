Insider Buying: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) (ASX:CBA) Insider Purchases 948 Shares of Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) (ASX:CBA) insider Peter Harmer acquired 948 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$84.33 ($60.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,943.89 ($57,102.78).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

