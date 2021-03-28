Insider Buying: Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) President Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) President Michael J. Brooks acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

