Insider Buying: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MAXR opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.