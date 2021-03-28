INT Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $2.55 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00613540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024254 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.