Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

Get Intega Group alerts:

Intega Group Company Profile

Intega Group Limited provides engineering services primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Asia Pacific and Americas segments. The company offers testing services for construction materials, including soil, aggregates, and concrete; subsurface utility engineering services, such as mapping the location and condition of subsurface utilities to reduce the occurrence of interference and conflict with existing infrastructure; and environmental testing services comprising testing soils, asbestos, groundwater quality, construction noise, dust, and vibration levels.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intega Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intega Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.