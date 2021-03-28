Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.84.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

