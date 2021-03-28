Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFSPF shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 1,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Interfor has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.