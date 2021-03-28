International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $136.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.