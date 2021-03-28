International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 72.7% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CFO Jason Sunstein purchased 54,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $65,324.40. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 115,950 shares of company stock worth $147,548.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 20,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,639. International Land Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit