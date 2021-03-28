International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 72.7% in March

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CFO Jason Sunstein purchased 54,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $65,324.40. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 115,950 shares of company stock worth $147,548.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 20,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,639. International Land Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

