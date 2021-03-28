inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

INTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

