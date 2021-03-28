Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 213.4% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.