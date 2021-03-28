Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the February 28th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 214,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,041. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

