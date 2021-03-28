Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the February 28th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 214,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,041. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
