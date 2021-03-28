ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. ION has a total market capitalization of $482,997.15 and $468.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00254194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.83 or 0.04329551 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006332 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,555,071 coins and its circulating supply is 13,655,071 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.