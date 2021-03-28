IoTeX Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 2% against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $406.08 million and $44.10 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00610088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065096 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

