iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.92 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89.

