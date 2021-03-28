iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $56,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,335,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 222,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,589,000.

MTUM stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $158.41. 847,805 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.55.

