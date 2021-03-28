iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,833,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $147,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after buying an additional 669,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,905,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,965,000 after buying an additional 316,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.