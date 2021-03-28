iStar (NYSE:STAR) vs. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Financial Contrast

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

44.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -20.12% 13.27% 1.57% iStar -13.11% -5.85% -1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Annaly Capital Management and iStar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 10 0 2.83 iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential downside of 9.65%. iStar has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and iStar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $3.79 billion 3.31 -$2.16 billion $1.00 8.97 iStar $479.50 million 2.73 $324.04 million $3.73 4.74

iStar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iStar beats Annaly Capital Management on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

