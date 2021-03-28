Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 535,525 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $50,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,384,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

