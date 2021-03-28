Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281,880 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $65,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3,545.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1,463.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 50,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Waste Management stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.90 and a 12 month high of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,825. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

