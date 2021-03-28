Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,338 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Grifols worth $62,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.61 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

