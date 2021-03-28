Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 897,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,366,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.35% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

