Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $240,292.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.15 million and $240,292.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

