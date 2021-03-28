Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

