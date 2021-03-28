Jefferies Financial Group Raises Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $82.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

