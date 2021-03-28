Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.03 ($63.57).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.67 ($60.79) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.37. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

