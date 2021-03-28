Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $284.33 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $294.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

