Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Barclays increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

