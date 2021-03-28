John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

