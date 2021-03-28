Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 454.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Journey Energy from $0.40 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Shares of JRNGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 68,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.