JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 241.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.73.

