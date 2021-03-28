JulSwap Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $102.47 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00057779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00220355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00880663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028275 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,235,420 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

