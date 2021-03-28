KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $48.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.35.

NYSE:KBH opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. KB Home has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in KB Home by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

