KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 18809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KBR by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $73,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

