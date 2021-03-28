Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KYYWF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Investec started coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of Buy.

KYYWF opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

