Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CICC Research upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $340.00 on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $523.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

