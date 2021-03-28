Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 262.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

KGF traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 325 ($4.25). The stock had a trading volume of 4,779,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,543. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.65 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.20 ($4.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

