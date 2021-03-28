Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

