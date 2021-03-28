Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $24.67 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $376.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,402. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $373.80. The company has a market cap of $355.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

